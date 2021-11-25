Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

