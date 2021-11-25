Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

