Geode Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 245,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

REPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

