Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in electroCore were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

