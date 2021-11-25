Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KPLT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

