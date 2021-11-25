Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,976 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marin Software were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRIN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.18. Marin Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

