Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,300 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of S&W Seed worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

SANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.04 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

