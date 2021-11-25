George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives $148.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

WNGRF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.49. George Weston has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $113.08.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

