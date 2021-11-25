George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$158.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$139.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.73. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

