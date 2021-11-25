GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,539.60 ($20.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,433.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

