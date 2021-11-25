GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) versus Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline 13.01% 26.27% 7.13% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline 1 6 3 0 2.20 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 512.42%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Kintara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.56 $7.38 billion $2.36 17.63 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.83) -0.92

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Kintara Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

