Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 165,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 342,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

