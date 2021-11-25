GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.03.

GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

