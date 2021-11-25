Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.