Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,704,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $450.16 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.