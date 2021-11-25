Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

