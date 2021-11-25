Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 2,118 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Xylem by 308.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 22.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

