Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

