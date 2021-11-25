Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,588 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 365,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

