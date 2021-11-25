Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 999 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

