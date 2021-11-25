Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 689.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.