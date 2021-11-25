Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Matrix Service worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 434.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

