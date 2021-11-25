Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 127,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OACB stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

