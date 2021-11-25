Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $41,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $63.54 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.