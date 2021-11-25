Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

