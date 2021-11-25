Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 162,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ASAI opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.