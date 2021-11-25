Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.61). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 17,036 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,267.05. The firm has a market cap of £286.97 million and a PE ratio of 92.74.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

