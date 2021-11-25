Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 44,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 7,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

