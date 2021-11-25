good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 26,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 86,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.