Goose Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $272,587.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $655,819.93 and $272,587.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00241203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088905 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.