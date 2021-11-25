GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GPRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 2,457,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383 in the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

