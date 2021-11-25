Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRCL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,770,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRCL opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

