Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54.

Shares of PCVX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

