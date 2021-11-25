Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

GDOT stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

