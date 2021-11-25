Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.14

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.14 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.74). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 2,006,981 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

