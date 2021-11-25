Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,976 shares of company stock worth $782,995. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

