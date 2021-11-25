Gregory T. Lucier Sells 5,068 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

