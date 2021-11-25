Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

