Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading Up 6.8%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

Get Guangzhou R&F Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $2.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 13.7%.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.