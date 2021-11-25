Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.80 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.