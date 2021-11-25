Guggenheim Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.53.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.63, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
