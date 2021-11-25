Guggenheim Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.63, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

