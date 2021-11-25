Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $33,129.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00387797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,978,013 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

