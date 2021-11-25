Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of HAE opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.