Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.09

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 1331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock has a market cap of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.