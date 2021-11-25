Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $230.77. 3,128,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.24 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

