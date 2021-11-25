Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in JFrog by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 528,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,225. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

