Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Wayfair accounts for 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $19.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.32. 1,896,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,967. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.85 and a 200 day moving average of $281.56. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.28 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

