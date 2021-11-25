Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $808,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,927,278 shares of company stock worth $163,373,726 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 11,136,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,926,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup decreased their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

