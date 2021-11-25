Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,142 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $97,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,774. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

