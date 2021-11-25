Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

